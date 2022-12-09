×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Wet weekend on the cards for Gauteng

09 December 2022
Belinda Pheto
Reporter
Tarmac was washed away on Wilgerood Road, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, in heavy rains that also saw nearby Florida Lake flooded.
Tarmac was washed away on Wilgerood Road, Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, in heavy rains that also saw nearby Florida Lake flooded.
Image: Sipho @Sipho_msiphoz via Twitter

Wet weather conditions will continue in Gauteng over the weekend, with disruptive rainfall expected in the southern parts of the province on Sunday.

Senior forecaster at the South African Weather Service Jan Vermeulen said cloudy conditions with scattered showers will continue over most parts of Gauteng during the weekend. 

He said scattered showers will persist on Friday and Saturday, while other provinces should not expect severe weather conditions. 

On Thursday night heavy rain fell over parts of Johannesburg. Several major roads were flooded in Roodepoort, Soweto and Krugersdorp.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge