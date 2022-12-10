×

Peddler of abortion pills fined R8,000

10 December 2022
Philani Nombembe
Journalist
The East London magistrates' court has slapped an abortion pills peddler with an R8,000 fine.
Image: 123RF/ LEIGH ANNEF

The East London magistrate's court has fined a man R8,000 for selling abortion pills.

Julius Kintu, 36, was sentenced on Friday after his conviction for contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act. The Hawks’ narcotics enforcement bureau, working with crime intelligence, investigated people suspected of flooding the East London community with Cytotec tablets.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the team of investigators witnessed several purchases of the pills between October 21 2021 and November  11 2021. This led to Kintu’s arrest.

“At the time of his arrest, 120 Cytotec tablets were confiscated together with cash to the value of R3,250,” said Mgolodela.

Kintu, who had been out on bail, was sentenced to an R8,000 fine or 21 months behind bars.

