Police hunt for health worker accused of raping patient
Employee at Mount Ayliff Hospital in eMaXesibeni suspended
Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane - 10 December 2022
A 39-year-old health worker at the Mount Ayliff Hospital in eMaXesibeni has been suspended by Eastern Cape provincial health bosses after a female patient accused him of rape on Thursday...
Police hunt for health worker accused of raping patient
Employee at Mount Ayliff Hospital in eMaXesibeni suspended
A 39-year-old health worker at the Mount Ayliff Hospital in eMaXesibeni has been suspended by Eastern Cape provincial health bosses after a female patient accused him of rape on Thursday...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos