A Cape Town motorcyclist and his passenger girlfriend were arrested for reckless and negligent driving and possession of illegal firearms after a midnight chase by city law enforcement officers.
Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said at about 1am officers on patrol on Main Road in Kenilworth spotted two motorcyclists driving at high speed. Both riders had pillion passengers and were not wearing helmets.
“The officers immediately set off after the riders to pull them over but they failed to stop and drove through multiple red robots.”
To evade arrest the motorcyclists split up, but after a brief pursuit, the officers caught up with one of them. The motorcyclist and his 18-year-old girlfriend were found to be in possession of a firearm and one round of 9mm ammunition.
“The rider also did not have a driver’s licence and could not prove ownership of the scooter nor was he in possession of the keys of the motorcycle.
Attempt to dodge law enforcement officers ends in arrest of motorcyclist and girlfriend
“The 28-year-old male driver also had a warrant out for his arrest and has previously been arrested 27 times, for a wide range of offences from possession of drugs, fraud, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and hijacking,” said Dyason
Five of his offences were for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Last month the motorcyclist, his girlfriend were arrested on charges of hijacking. A suspected accomplice and his passenger managed to evade arrest.
