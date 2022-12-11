The ANC's integrity commission is considering Ramaphosa's conduct in the farm theft debacle.
He is facing potential impeachment over having kept $500,000 (about R8.7m) in his couch, which was later stolen.
An independent panel chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found Ramaphosa may have violated the constitution. Ramaphosa is now taking the report on review to the Constitutional Court.
WATCH | ‘There is no issue, there is no crisis’: Ramaphosa’s response on Phala Phala saga
President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to questions about the Phala Phala farm debacle in Cape Town on Saturday, while participating in the ANC's Letsema campaign.
Ramaphosa said there was “no issue'” and “no crisis” around Phala Phala.
He said the matter would be dealt with at the ANC's elective conference this week.
