×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Equipping SAPS operational capacity a priority: Masemola

By TimesLIVE - 12 December 2022
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, left, presenting an Airbus helicopter to the police’s visible policing and operations division.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, left, presenting an Airbus helicopter to the police’s visible policing and operations division.
Image: SAPS

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola on Monday handed over a new H125 Airbus helicopter to the police’s visible policing and operations division to bolster its crime combatting efforts.

The H125 Airbus adds to the police’s existing fleet of helicopters across the country which provides air support in crime prevention operations as well as search and rescue missions.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony at Grand Central Airport in Midrand, Masemola said equipping the police’s operational capacity is a priority for the SAPS.

“This helicopter came at the right time when we are entering the peak of our festive season operations, there is work out there cut for its size.

“We continue to resource our visible and operational response environment with vehicles and other resources to strengthen our crime combatting efforts. For now, this helicopter will be based in Gauteng to bolster crime combatting operations,” Masemola said.

TimesLIVE

SAPS beefs up its manpower with 10,000 new cops

The South African Police Service on Sunday said it was preparing to parade 10,000 newly trained police officers this week.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar