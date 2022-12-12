Memorial wall launched for GBVF victims
By Lulamile Feni - 12 December 2022
A memorial wall, one of many to be erected at strategic points in the OR Tambo district for victims of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), was launched in Mthatha over the weekend...
