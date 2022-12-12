×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Putin cancels annual marathon year-end TV news conference

By Kevin Liffey - 12 December 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on December 9, 2022.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference after the Eurasian Economic Union summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on December 9, 2022.
Image: Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin will not hold his traditional televised year-end news conference this month, the Kremlin said on Thursday, 10 months into Russia's stuttering invasion of Ukraine.

The event is a staple of Putin's calendar, giving him the chance to showcase his command of issues and his stamina as he sits alone on a stage in a large auditorium for a question-and-answer session with reporters that can last more than four hours.

But the war, which began on February 24, has not gone well for Putin. His forces were beaten back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on and have suffered major battlefield setbacks in the east and south of Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was asked in a call with reporters whether a date had been set for this year's “big news conference”, and replied: “No, there won't be one before the new year.”

Putin says West’s ‘dominance’ coming to an end

Russia's leader tells conference the world faces worst crisis since end of World War 2
Politics
1 month ago

He said Putin would find other ways to communicate with journalists, noting he had held other news conferences, including on his trips abroad. Last Friday, Putin answered questions from reporters during a visit to the Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek.

Last year's event took place on December 23, almost exactly two months before the invasion began, as the Kremlin was denying Ukrainian and US accusations that tens of thousands of Russian troops massing near the border presaged an invasion.

Putin used the occasion to say Russia wanted to avoid conflict with Ukraine and the West, but needed an “immediate” response from the US and its allies to its demands for security guarantees.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar