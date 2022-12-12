Ramaphosa resigning would have set a ‘bad precedent’ — Mabuyane
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 12 December 2022
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane confirmed that the Eastern Cape was one of the provinces that had urged President Cyril Ramaphosa not to resign over the Phala Phala report, saying this would have set a “bad precedent” for South Africa...
Ramaphosa resigning would have set a ‘bad precedent’ — Mabuyane
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane confirmed that the Eastern Cape was one of the provinces that had urged President Cyril Ramaphosa not to resign over the Phala Phala report, saying this would have set a “bad precedent” for South Africa...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos