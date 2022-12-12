×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Traditional leader takes action after initiate found hanged

Eleven deaths reported already, with pleas for families to ensure their sons’ safety

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 12 December 2022

As the death toll of initiates in the Eastern Cape increased to at least 11 reported cases, a Mthatha traditional leader summoned an urgent community meeting after an initiate from a respected local initiation school was found hanged in the nearby forest...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar