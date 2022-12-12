WATCH | Brazen armed robbers hold up Durban crash victims

ALS paramedics were shot at during the ordeal.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said while responding to the scene, paramedics saw men with firearms drawn next to the crashed vehicle.

“Suspects then began shooting at our ambulance, and our crews managed to evade and call for help.”

“The staff were very lucky to escape without injury as a bullet hole [entered] the front cabin above the driver’s head, exiting through the rear door,” he said.

Jamieson said it was alleged the suspects robbed a foreign national of a large sum of cash.

“No injuries reported to any persons on scene. The scene was handed over to SAPS to investigate further,” he said.

Jamieson said their paramedics were shaken up but were grateful they were not injured.

“We would like to encourage people to please stay safe and try to avoid carrying large amounts of cash on you,” he said.

