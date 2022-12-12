Soweto residents are still picking up the pieces after heavy rain brought floods in Gauteng at the weekend.
Human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile and Johannesburg MMC Mlungisi Mabaso visited affected areas, including Protea Glen, Kliptown and Nancefield to assess the damage.
Kubayi called for a state of disaster to be declared in Gauteng. “We thought there was no need for a disaster to be declared, but since coming here we’ve agreed it’s needed so it can activate the necessary departments [needed for assistance].”
So far, almost 2,000 households in Soweto are estimated to have been affected by downpours, according to Mabaso, with more than 1,000 in Protea South.
WATCH | Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
The West Rand and Alexandra were hardest hit by the torrential rain, while the South African Weather service issued an orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng on Monday.
Kubayi said she was concerned about Tshwane and Ekurhuleni as more rain is expected during the week.
Forty-six families have been moved to a Nancefield community hall while teams have been dispatched to help relocate Kliptown residents. Kubayi added that a meeting with municipalities would take place on Tuesday to compile a report on the extent of the damage.
“We’re going to add temporary structures where necessary and put together a team with national, provincial and local [government] that will do full assessments to determine whether families will receive vouchers to assist with rebuilding their homes or if they need new permanent structures.”
