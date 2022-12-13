×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Author’s Christmas gift for everyone

New children's book aimed at raising awareness of climate change

Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 13 December 2022

At a time of year when much of the world is obsessed with baubles, trees, tinsel and gifts, Cape Town-based communications specialist and now children’s book author Carl Lindemann is hoping to get children interested in Santa and what is happening to his home, the North Pole. More specifically, he hopes to spark an interest in climate change...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar