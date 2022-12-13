×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

BREAKING | New twist in Shell seismic survey saga as court grants right to appeal

Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 13 December 2022

A full bench of the high court today granted Impact Africa, Shell and mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe leave to appeal its ground-breaking judgment in September, setting aside the companies’ right to seismically explore the ecologically sensitive Eastern Cape coastline...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar