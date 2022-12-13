EL cyclist banned for allegedly cheating in eSports race
But rider accuses virtual racing platform of ignoring facts
Premium
By Anathi Wulushe - 13 December 2022
East London cyclist Eddy Hoole has been slapped with a six-month ban after being found guilty of cheating in a UCI eSports World Championships qualifier race on Zwift’s virtual racing platform last month...
EL cyclist banned for allegedly cheating in eSports race
But rider accuses virtual racing platform of ignoring facts
East London cyclist Eddy Hoole has been slapped with a six-month ban after being found guilty of cheating in a UCI eSports World Championships qualifier race on Zwift’s virtual racing platform last month...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos