“Sesigqibile ngaye, mlibaleni umama wenu, asoze nimbone kwakhona,” the message written in isiXhosa read. It is translated as: “We are finished with her, forget about your mother. You will never see her again.”
Fose, who resides in Gauteng, went missing after heading to Komani (Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape. She was travelling to Komani to prepare for her son’s welcoming from initiation. Her son is still in the mountains. She apparently reached Cofimvaba, about 80km east of Komani.
The family said they opened a case with police in Komani, but when they returned to check developments in the case, there was no case opened and no case number.
Police in the Eastern Cape were contacted by TimesLIVE but have not confirmed whether a case was opened, and if not, why.
Missing Children South Africa said there is no waiting period for reporting a missing person.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘Forget about your mother, you'll never see her again,’ kids told after EC woman goes missing
Audio producer
Image: Supplied
Nontuthuzelo Fose went missing on December 7. The next day her daughter Millicent received a worrying message.
She spoke to TimesLIVE.
Listen:
“Sesigqibile ngaye, mlibaleni umama wenu, asoze nimbone kwakhona,” the message written in isiXhosa read. It is translated as: “We are finished with her, forget about your mother. You will never see her again.”
Fose, who resides in Gauteng, went missing after heading to Komani (Queenstown) in the Eastern Cape. She was travelling to Komani to prepare for her son’s welcoming from initiation. Her son is still in the mountains. She apparently reached Cofimvaba, about 80km east of Komani.
The family said they opened a case with police in Komani, but when they returned to check developments in the case, there was no case opened and no case number.
Police in the Eastern Cape were contacted by TimesLIVE but have not confirmed whether a case was opened, and if not, why.
Missing Children South Africa said there is no waiting period for reporting a missing person.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos