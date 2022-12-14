Civil Aviation Authority safety and security campaign takes flight

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) has reassured it will continue to sensitise passengers on security culture to ensure everyone remains vigilant while taking to the skies.

Speaking at an event hosted at the Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport (KMIA) outside Mbombela on Wednesday, Sacaa executive for corporate services Phindiwe Gwebu emphasised the regulator’s mandate of safeguarding the sector against unlawful acts of interference.

Gwebu said security remains the responsibility of everyone.

Sacaa held the event to raise awareness of safety and security issues, which it said forms part of the “year of security culture” campaign.

“As we head towards a busy festive period in the country, where air transport will be an important feature for travel, the promotion of a positive security culture helps to mitigate against both insider threats and external threats as we think and act in more proactive, security-conscious ways,” Gwebu said.

“We will also look to identify and report behaviours or activities of concern. Together we all play a critical role within the aviation security regime. Let’s continue to build on what we have achieved so far, and all play our part in creating an established culture of aviation security,” she said.

Gwebu explained the aviation security culture initiative is in response to the UN Security Council Resolution 2309 and the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s call for member states to promote a safety and security aviation culture across airports, airlines, and with air passengers, air cargo entities as well as aviation security training organisations.

She said this year’s theme is Security is Everyone’s Responsibility and is aimed at developing public awareness of aviation security, promoting co-operation between the Sacaa and other aviation security stakeholders to ensure the sharing of safety and security culture practices within aviation.

Activations and promotions have been held at various airports, including Lanseria and OR Tambo International (Gauteng), Polokwane (Limpopo), King Phalo (East London), David Stuurman International (Gqeberha), Richards Bay and King Shaka International (KwaZulu-Natal), and Skukuza (Mpumalanga).

The event at KMIA included exhibitions from the Sacaa, FedAir, Air Traffic Navigation Services, Airlink, Fly Sahara, Cessani, Lyndalls Aviation and Fly CDMA. There was a demonstration from the SA Police Service's K9 division.

