×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eskom boss Andre de Ruyter has reportedly resigned

By HENDRIK HANCKE - 14 December 2022
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has reportedly resigned from his position.
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has reportedly resigned from his position.
Image: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg

Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter has reportedly tendered his resignation. 

Two reliable sources close to De Ruyter confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the Eskom CEO had resigned.

"I spoke to him this morning and he told me he resigned. They were planning to make it public tomorrow but someone leaked the news," one source close to De Ruyter said. 

A second source, who also works closely with De Ruyter, confirmed that he had thrown in the towel. 

Attempts to reach both De Rutyer and Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha were not successful. 

This is a developing story. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala