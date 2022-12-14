Joy all round as Selborne’s Ubuko gets his new hand
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 14 December 2022
After a gruelling year of fundraising events, Selborne College and the larger East London community were able to surpass their goal for pupil Ubuko Mpotulo and raise more than R600,000 towards his mechanical hand. ..
