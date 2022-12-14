Seismic shock as Shell blasting bid goes to Supreme Court
Though success unlikely, matter of ‘significant importance’ requiring higher decision, say judges
Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 14 December 2022
Oil and gas exploration companies and their environmental opponents will square off in court again in 2023 over the issue of coastal seismic blasting after the Makhanda high court granted all sides leave to appeal against its ground-breaking judgment...
Seismic shock as Shell blasting bid goes to Supreme Court
Though success unlikely, matter of ‘significant importance’ requiring higher decision, say judges
Oil and gas exploration companies and their environmental opponents will square off in court again in 2023 over the issue of coastal seismic blasting after the Makhanda high court granted all sides leave to appeal against its ground-breaking judgment...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos