×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Travelling for Christmas? Mbalula says you should drive in the day

14 December 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula urged motorists travelling during the festive season to make their journeys during the day, in a bid for improved road safety. File image
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula urged motorists travelling during the festive season to make their journeys during the day, in a bid for improved road safety. File image
Image: Masi Losi

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has urged motorists travelling during the festive season to make their journeys during the day to enhance alertness and visibility.

This after 13 people died and three were severely injured in an accident involving a minibus taxi and a lorry on Monday.

The crash took place at 3.15am on the N1 between Winburg and Verkeerdevlei in the Free State.

“I convey my condolences to the relatives and friends of those who lost their lives in the head-on collision. It is saddening that we continue to mourn the loss of loved ones as a result of road carnage,” said Mbalula.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

“I implore motorists to exercise caution when driving at night. Road accident statistics show many fatal crashes occur at night. 

“I therefore repeat the importance of daytime driving, especially for long-distance trips,” he said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) on Monday said an analysis of fatal crashes over past festive seasons showed the number of collisions increased between 4pm and 11pm from Thursdays to Sundays

Accidents involving pedestrians and single vehicles were the most common contributors to fatalities during this period. The RTMC called on motorists to be vigilant when travelling in built-up areas and take enough time to rest.

“Driving conditions are likely to be worsened by predictions of severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours in many parts of the country during this period.

“Motorists should reduce speed when driving in rainy conditions and be cautious when crossing low-lying bridges.”

The RTMC identified 24 zones or hotspots where 15 or more crashes have taken place over the past five years:

  • R573 Moloto Road in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga;
  • R71 Mankweng in Limpopo;
  • N2 near Idutywa in the Eastern Cape;
  • N2 near eMaXesibeni in the Eastern Cape;
  • N1 near Mookgophong in Limpopo;
  • R61 near Mbizana in the Eastern Cape;
  • N1 near Mokopane in Limpopo;
  • R30 between Stilfontein and Ventersdorp in the North West;
  • R61 near Umthatha in the Eastern Cape;
  • N2 near Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal;
  • R61 near Mzamba in the Eastern Cape;
  • N1 near Musina in Limpopo;
  • N2 near KwaBhaca in the Eastern Cape;
  • N4 near Middelburg in Mpumalanga;
  • N1 near Laingsburg in the Western Cape;
  • N2 near Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal;
  • N1 near Makhado in Limpopo;
  • N2 near Libode in the Eastern Cape;
  • R61 near Libode in the Eastern Cape;
  • N4 near Mbombela;
  • Francie van Zijl Drive near Parow in the Western Cape;
  • N3 near Intabazwe in the Free State;
  • M35 near Folweni in KwaZulu-Natal; and
  • N2 near Umthatha in the Eastern Cape.

TIMESLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala