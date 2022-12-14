×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Woman found dead with bullet wound in head outside Southernwood flats

Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 14 December 2022

A distraught family hugged and comforted each other as emotions ran high outside a block of flats in East London where their relative lay dead on Tuesday morning...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala