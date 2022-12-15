×

News

Brace yourselves for water outages

Amatola Water Board says load-shedding is making it impossible to meet demand as festive season looms

Premium
By Asanda Nini - 15 December 2022

With droves of tourists expected in the province as the festive season gets under way, the province’s largest water services provider, Amatola Water Board,  says load-shedding is making it impossible to meet demand  and  has called for wide-reaching water-shedding measures to be put in place...

