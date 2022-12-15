From security guard to country’s best nurse
Centane’s Vuyisa Shwana earns top honour at Denosa awards
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 15 December 2022
When a Centane-born man was working as a security guard at a mental hospital in Cape Town and was motivated by his co-workers to enrol for a nursing course about 20 years ago, it never crossed his mind that one day he would win a national accolade...
From security guard to country’s best nurse
Centane’s Vuyisa Shwana earns top honour at Denosa awards
When a Centane-born man was working as a security guard at a mental hospital in Cape Town and was motivated by his co-workers to enrol for a nursing course about 20 years ago, it never crossed his mind that one day he would win a national accolade...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos