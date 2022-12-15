“I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve the objectives I set for myself...” These are the words of Andre de Ruyter, the exiting CEO of Eskom.
“It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to lead an organisation of the size of Eskom. I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve the objectives I set for myself,” he told a news briefing on Thursday.
“I have decided to step back and afford the board [a chance] to appoint a candidate who is better suited and equipped for the job.”
He said operational, financial and societal challenges such as crime and corruption had affected his performance.
In addition, he said: “I am in a position where I am also dependent on the support of the broader political economy, and that is critical to enabling the success of Eskom going forward.”
‘I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve my objectives,’ says Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter
Reporter
Image: Robert Tshabalala
“I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve the objectives I set for myself...” These are the words of Andre de Ruyter, the exiting CEO of Eskom.
“It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to lead an organisation of the size of Eskom. I’m disappointed I couldn’t achieve the objectives I set for myself,” he told a news briefing on Thursday.
“I have decided to step back and afford the board [a chance] to appoint a candidate who is better suited and equipped for the job.”
He said operational, financial and societal challenges such as crime and corruption had affected his performance.
In addition, he said: “I am in a position where I am also dependent on the support of the broader political economy, and that is critical to enabling the success of Eskom going forward.”
Eskom board chair Mpho Makwana said De Ruyter had only handed in his resignation on Monday but the news was soon leaked and they were forced to confirm it to the public.
“While we were in the middle of deliberations, the story leaked. I didn't expect him to tender the resignation this soon.
“We will be securing a CEO to succeed Andre. We have enjoyed working with De Ruyter.”
De Ruyter’s resignation was made public on Wednesday.
He took over as Eskom CEO on January 15 2020, replacing Phakamani Hadebe. His appointment was met with scepticism by some members of the public and politicians, who cited his lack of managerial experience in state-owned enterprises as a concern.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos