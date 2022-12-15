×

LISTEN | Ramaphosa wins second term but limps in 2023, astrologer and sangoma foresees

15 December 2022
Bulelani Nonyukela
Audio producer
An astrologer and sangoma says Cyril Ramaphosa will return as president after this weekend’s ANC elective conference.

Listen to the predictions:

However, Rod Suskin foresees a bumpy ride for Ramaphosa next year as more political battles rage against him.

The ANC voted against the adoption of the section 89 report by a parliamentary panel, which found Ramaphosa may have seriously violated the constitution. This after a 2020 robbery of foreign currency at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, which has raised eyebrows among opposition parties.

Ramaphosa has explained the money came from the sale of animals on the farm, but opponents are not convinced. Opposition parties believe the president has not been completely open about the theft of the dollars, as some questions remain on how the cash entered the country.

He has received 2,037 nominations from his party branches for the position, while his opponent, former health minister Zweli Mkhize, is second with 916. They are the only candidates nominated for the job.

The party holds its national leadership conference from Friday to Tuesday next week. It's expected the party will vote for the president on Saturday along with the secretary-general and treasurer-general, and announce results in the evening. Other positions will be voted for the following day.

