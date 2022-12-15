LISTEN | Ramaphosa wins second term but limps in 2023, astrologer and sangoma foresees

However, Rod Suskin foresees a bumpy ride for Ramaphosa next year as more political battles rage against him.

The ANC voted against the adoption of the section 89 report by a parliamentary panel, which found Ramaphosa may have seriously violated the constitution. This after a 2020 robbery of foreign currency at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, which has raised eyebrows among opposition parties.

Ramaphosa has explained the money came from the sale of animals on the farm, but opponents are not convinced. Opposition parties believe the president has not been completely open about the theft of the dollars, as some questions remain on how the cash entered the country.