President Cyril Ramaphosa is the favourite leader of the ANC top six, scoring 6.8 out of 10 in the latest Ipsos poll.
While the data will not affect how delegates vote at the ANC’s 55th national conference starting on Friday, Ipsos canvassed the opinions of a group of South Africans who indicated they will vote ANC in the 2024 elections.
Deputy President David Mabuza and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe tied at 4.5, while treasurer-general and deputy president hopeful Paul Mashatile scored 4.4.
Zweli Mkhize scored 4.6 and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule 3.9.
“Regardless of the outcome at Nasrec, South Africans are despondent about the direction in which the country is moving and only 14% say it is going in the right direction, 68% say it is going in the wrong direction and 18% either don’t know or are uncertain.”
Eskom's load-shedding has proven to be a headache for the ANC with 65% of eligible voters saying it will negatively affect the party during the 2024 elections.
“If we only look at ANC supporters, the picture is not much different with 20% agreeing the country is going in the right direction and almost 64% saying it is going in the wrong direction, with 16% who do not know or are uncertain.”
Ramaphosa favourite leader in the ANC top six, Ipsos survey finds
Presidency reporter
Image: Michael Walker.
The poll found the ANC will still be the biggest party after the 2024 elections.
A total of 69% of eligible voters said they are registered to vote and of this group, 45% supported the ANC, 16% the DA and 13% the EFF.
The IFP, the fourth biggest party, had 4% support.
“It is clear that the ANC will still be the biggest party after the 2024 national elections.”
