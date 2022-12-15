Resurfacing of dangerous Butterworth-Centane road to resume
New contractor appointed to upgrade rutted, pothole-plagued route to Wild Coast
By Lulamile Feni - 15 December 2022
The badly rutted and potholed Butterworth to Centane road, which has been the scene of numerous accidents, is set for a second resuscitation attempt after the first construction company appointed by the provincial government to upgrade it left it a disaster...
