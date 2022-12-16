Excessive use of diesel and the loss of generation units overnight has led to the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding, Eskom said on Friday.
Load-shedding was reduced to stage 4 on Thursday and was set to remain on this level until Sunday morning, after which an improvement to stage 3 load-shedding had been expected.
However, the situation has since deteriorated.
Eskom said the higher stage of power cuts “was necessary due to the failure of eight generating units overnight and the excessive reliance on OCGTs (open cycle gas turbines) and pumped storage generation that is rapidly depleting these reserves.”
Eskom moves load-shedding back to stage 6
The power utility cited the failure of eight generating units overnight as one of the reasons for the higher stage of power cuts
