LISTEN | Ramaphosa rejects Zuma’s bid to add him to the list of accused in private prosecution

Ramaphosa has been added to the list of accused.
The presidency said the charges were “completely spurious and unfounded”.
Ramaphosa responded to Zuma’s letter by indicating what steps he had taken, including referring the matter to the minister “who bears the oversight responsibility over the NPA”.
The president also asked justice minister Ronald Lamola to refer complaints against the lawyers to the Legal Practice Council, said the presidency.
“President Ramaphosa does not interfere in the work of the NPA, nor does he have the power to do so,” said the statement.
The president responded to Zuma by doing what was “appropriate and legally permissible”, said the statement.
Zuma’s summons attaches the letter sent by Ramaphosa to Zuma’s lawyers.
It said: “We take note of the allegations of serious misconduct you make in your letter. We view these allegations in a very serious light and have referred the matter to the minister of justice and correctional services”.
The letter said the minister had also been requested to refer the matter to the Legal Practice Council.
On the eve of the ANC’s elective conference, former president Jacob Zuma initiated a private prosecution of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
He has been summoned to appear in court on January 19 to face a charge of being an “accessory after the fact” in the same private prosecution Zuma is pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan for disclosing a document concerning Zuma’s medical state.
The charge will likely lead to calls by Ramaphosa’s political opponents that he must “step aside” in line with the ANC’s step-aside rule and not stand for president of the ruling party. In terms of the rule, when an ANC member is charged with a serious criminal offence, they should step aside from their position.
In a statement issued in the early hours on Friday the presidency said Ramaphosa rejected the prosecution “with the utmost contempt”. The presidency said a nolle prosequi certificate, or a certificate of non-prosecution by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), was a prerequisite for a valid private prosecution.
“Mr Zuma has not provided such a certificate with charges in the name of President Ramaphosa,” said the presidency.
Ramaphosa has been added to the list of accused.
The presidency said the charges were “completely spurious and unfounded”.
Ramaphosa responded to Zuma’s letter by indicating what steps he had taken, including referring the matter to the minister “who bears the oversight responsibility over the NPA”.
The president also asked justice minister Ronald Lamola to refer complaints against the lawyers to the Legal Practice Council, said the presidency.
“President Ramaphosa does not interfere in the work of the NPA, nor does he have the power to do so,” said the statement.
The president responded to Zuma by doing what was “appropriate and legally permissible”, said the statement.
Zuma’s summons attaches the letter sent by Ramaphosa to Zuma’s lawyers.
It said: “We take note of the allegations of serious misconduct you make in your letter. We view these allegations in a very serious light and have referred the matter to the minister of justice and correctional services”.
The letter said the minister had also been requested to refer the matter to the Legal Practice Council.
