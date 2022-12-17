×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Family of mauled Gonubie infant supports call to ban pit bulls

Sizwe Kupelo Foundation submits petition with 135,000 signatures

Premium
By Asanda Nini - 17 December 2022

The distraught mother of Reuben Le Roux, a 15-month-old Gonubie toddler who was mauled to death recently by a neighbour’s pit bull, fully supports calls for the banning of the breed...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech
ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...