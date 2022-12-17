Family of mauled Gonubie infant supports call to ban pit bulls
Sizwe Kupelo Foundation submits petition with 135,000 signatures
Premium
By Asanda Nini - 17 December 2022
The distraught mother of Reuben Le Roux, a 15-month-old Gonubie toddler who was mauled to death recently by a neighbour’s pit bull, fully supports calls for the banning of the breed...
Family of mauled Gonubie infant supports call to ban pit bulls
Sizwe Kupelo Foundation submits petition with 135,000 signatures
The distraught mother of Reuben Le Roux, a 15-month-old Gonubie toddler who was mauled to death recently by a neighbour’s pit bull, fully supports calls for the banning of the breed...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos