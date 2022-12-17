×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

IN PICTURES | 'Change! Change! Change!'- Inside day 2 of the ANC elective conference

By TImesLIVE - 17 December 2022
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.

A group of delegates sang slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC at the 55th elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

The first day of the conference on Friday was marred by delays and disruptions when Ramaphosa delivered the political report.

Delegates were expected to nominate and vote for the party's top six office bearers on day two of the conference, with many present making their voices heard in support for their preferred candidates.

Here are some pictures from day two of the conference:

Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Delegates singing slogans opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa serving a second term as the leader of the ANC as they break for dinner at the 55th Elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi./The Sunday Times/Times Live.
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...