IN PICS | Delegates react to announcement of new ANC leaders

By TIMESLIVE - 19 December 2022
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19 2022.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Monday re-elected as ANC president at the party’s 55th national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. He beat Zweli Mkhize with 2,476 votes to 1,897.

The other members of the new top seven are:

  • Paul Mashatile — deputy president;
  • Gwede Mantashe — chairperson;
  • Fikile Mbalula — secretary-general;
  • Nomvula Mokonyane — first deputy secretary-general;
  • Maropene Ramokgopa — second deputy secretary-general; and
  • Gwen Ramokgopa — treasurer-general.

Many delegates celebrated the announcement of the new leadership, while others' disappointment was obvious.

Some are thrilled, others less so. Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19.
Image: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Delegates celebrate a second term for President Cyril Ramaphosa as the new ANC leadership is announced.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
A delegate points at the podium as the results are announced.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Delegates react to the top 7 announcement at the ANC national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on December 19.
Image: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Delegates celebrates the announcement of the new ANC top seven at the 55th national elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on December 19.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Delegates celebrates as the new leadership is announced at the 55th ANC national elective conference on Monday.
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19.
Image: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19.
Image: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19.
Image: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Delegates react to the announcement of the top seven at the 55th ANC national elective conference at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on December 19.
Image: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO

