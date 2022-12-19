The race to fill the ANC’s top 7 positions has ended with party president Cyril Ramaphosa emerging victorious and defeating his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
Here is the newly elected top 7 cohort in the ruling party:
- president: Cyril Ramaphosa
- deputy president: Paul Mashatile
- national chairperson: Gwede Mantashe
- secretary-general: Fikile Mbalula
- first deputy secretary-general: Nomvula Mokonyane
- second deputy general secretary: Maropene Ramokgopa
- treasurer general: Gwen Ramokgopa
IN PICS | Meet the new ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene Ramokgopa and Gwen Ramokgopa
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Image: Thulani Mbele
