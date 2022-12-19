×

News

IN PICS | Meet the new ANC top 7: Ramaphosa, Mashatile, Mantashe, Mbalula, Mokonyane, Maropene Ramokgopa and Gwen Ramokgopa

By TimesLIVE - 19 December 2022
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The race to fill the ANC’s top 7 positions has ended with party president Cyril Ramaphosa emerging victorious and defeating his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Here is the newly elected top 7 cohort in the ruling party:

  • president: Cyril Ramaphosa
  • deputy president: Paul Mashatile
  • national chairperson: Gwede Mantashe
  • secretary-general: Fikile Mbalula
  • first deputy secretary-general: Nomvula Mokonyane
  • second deputy general secretary: Maropene Ramokgopa
  • treasurer general: Gwen Ramokgopa
From the left, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgoba, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa celebrate winning leadership positions at the 55th ANC national elective conference on December 19.
From the left, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgoba, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa celebrate winning leadership positions at the 55th ANC national elective conference on December 19.
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Image: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg
Image: Thulani Mbele

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...