Mthatha cemetery overgrown, graves vandalised, fencing stolen
By Sikho Ntshobane - 19 December 2022
Mthatha’s main gravesite, known as Sutton Cemetery or KwaSeteni, near the Mbuqe Park residential area about 5km outside town, has turned into an eyesore, with some of the graves covered in grass and weeds...
