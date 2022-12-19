Residents desperate as Port St Johns goes days without network connection
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 19 December 2022
Intermittent network supply in Port St Johns has panicked residents and business people who say they are unable to contact family, are losing business and fear being unable to get help during a medical emergency...
Residents desperate as Port St Johns goes days without network connection
Intermittent network supply in Port St Johns has panicked residents and business people who say they are unable to contact family, are losing business and fear being unable to get help during a medical emergency...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos