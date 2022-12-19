The ANC's top 7 voting results will be announced on Monday at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.
Lobbyists for Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa were both claiming victory as thousands of delegates queued to vote for the national party officials on Sunday.
Mkhize has mounted a vicious campaign to challenge the incumbent Ramaphosa despite the former KwaZulu-Natal premier having earlier been endorsed by a single province against Ramaphosa’s eight.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Announcement of ANC top 7 voting results
TimesLIVE
