The Free State recorded the highest speed. A motorist was arrested on Thursday, December 8, on the N1 highway towards Bloemfontein.
“The motorist was caught driving at 191km/hour in a 120km/hour zone. The motorist is out on bail of R3,500.”
The Automobile Association said there has been an increase in vehicle crashes in several provinces, with many of these leading to fatalities.
“While traffic law enforcement is intensified during this period, these efforts alone will not result in a meaningful improvement in road safety,” said the AA.
The leading cause of crashes and fatalities is poor driver behaviour.
“Unless all road users — drivers, passengers, those on motorbikes, cyclists and pedestrians — take responsibility for their actions, our country’s dire road safety situation will not improve,” said the association.
TimesLIVE
Gauteng motorist leads the pack with highest alcohol readings this festive season
More than 2,000 people have been arrested for traffic offences since December 1, among them a Free State man caught driving at 191km/h
Image: MASI LOSI
A total of 2,241 motorists have been arrested for various offences since the start of December, with Gauteng recording the highest drunken driving alcohol level this festive season.
Of the arrested, 324 were drunk drivers from across the country.
The highest alcohol reading was taken from a Gauteng motorist stopped between Lever and New Road in Midrand, said Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane.
“The suspect's alcohol reading was recorded at 3.99mg/1,000ml,” said Zwane.
Roadblocks across Eastern Cape to improve safety over holiday period
The RTMC is on high alert in preparation for the second peak in traffic volumes on the roads as more people are expected to travel to various destinations before Christmas.
More than 188 roadblocks were conducted, where 61,148 vehicles were stopped and checked.
The others who were arrested were nabbed for various offences including driving at high speed, driving without a licence and violation of permits.
More than 100,960 traffic fines were issued since the start of the month, said Zwane.
“Evidence shows that some motorists continue to operate unroadworthy vehicles on public roads, placing the lives of other motorists at risk. More than 4,200 vehicles have been discontinued from operating,” he said.
