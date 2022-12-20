Horror crash between taxi and truck adds to grim Eastern Cape road toll
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 20 December 2022
A horrific collision involving a taxi and a truck between Ngqamakhwe and Tsomo has claimed two lives, including that of a toddler, pushing the road death toll in the Eastern Cape to more than 40 since December 1...
Horror crash between taxi and truck adds to grim Eastern Cape road toll
A horrific collision involving a taxi and a truck between Ngqamakhwe and Tsomo has claimed two lives, including that of a toddler, pushing the road death toll in the Eastern Cape to more than 40 since December 1...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos