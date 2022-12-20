×

Mthatha businesses, residents hit by water shortages as load-shedding bites

By Sikho Ntshobane - 20 December 2022

With no end in sight to load-shedding, residents and business owners in Mthatha are now buckling under the strain of severe water shortages...

