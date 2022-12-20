In 2020, the Anglican Church’s St Francis Parish at Ngolo in Mthatha lost 14 congregants to Covid-19...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Parish holds Christmas carols service to renew hope after losing 14 congregants to Covid
In 2020, the Anglican Church’s St Francis Parish at Ngolo in Mthatha lost 14 congregants to Covid-19...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos