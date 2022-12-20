×

Parts of Mpumalanga still without power after power lines submerged

By TimesLIVE - 20 December 2022
The four Eskom power lines which were submerged when a dam at the Optimum Mine overflowed on Saturday.
Image: ESKOM

Communities in Hendrina and surrounding areas in Mpumalanga were still without electricity on Tuesday afternoon after four high-voltage lines which tripped on Saturday, causing an outage.

The incident occurred when a dam at the Optimum Mine overflowed on Saturday, submerging the lines and causing them to trip, resulting in the outage.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon, Eskom said improved weather conditions allowed work to continue unhindered on site.

“Although significant progress has been made, the estimated time of restoration is currently not available. We apologise for the inconvenience this outage has caused,” Eskom said.

