While many have welcomed the re-election of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, some are wondering if he will take full advantage of his second chance and act on the renewal on which he campaigned.
The contest to fill the ANC’s top seven positions ended with party president Cyril Ramaphosa emerging victorious over his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
He received 2,476 votes from branches compared with 1,897 for Mkhize.
The deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson is Gwede Mantashe, Fikile Mbalula is secretary-general, the first deputy secretary-general is Nomvula Mokonyane, the second deputy secretary-general is Maropene Ramokgopa and the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.
POLL | Do you think Ramaphosa’s re-election will bring a renewal?
Earlier this week Ramaphosa suggested under his leadership the party had turned a new leaf to ethical leadership which made him eligible for a second term.
He said he would like to continue what he has started in renewing the ANC.
“The ANC is our political and ideological home. The task we face is to make the ANC the political home of all the South African people,” Ramaphosa said.
“As the renewal of the ANC continues to gather momentum, we have the utmost confidence we will restore the glory of our movement and regain the trust of the people.”
However, many people, including politicians, expressed doubt about the newly elected ANC top 7 renewing the party.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said Ramaphosa’s election means nothing to the people of the country.
“It is the same criminal syndicate looting South Africans to fill their pockets. The only way South Africa will prosper is if we remove this criminal organisation,” said Mashaba.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe ready to move on
He said now that Ramaphosa had secured his second term as president of the ANC and the country, he must honour his commitment by taking decisive action to root out corruption and address load-shedding and widespread unemployment.
“This elective result reaffirms our assertion that indeed there is no ‘good ANC’ or ‘bad ANC’. The ANC is a criminal enterprise, and our position has been vindicated by this latest development,” he said.
“South Africans deserve a president whose leadership is beyond reproach and after [former president] Jacob Zuma, now Cyril and the ANC top 7, it is clear ethical leadership cannot be found in the ANC.”
