Subdued celebrations for returning initiates as search for missing two continues
15 deaths so far in summer season
Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 20 December 2022
While the search for the bodies of two young initiates believed to have drowned in KwaBhaca continues, 33 initiates who attended the same initiation school were greeted with cheers and ululation by their families after graduating this past weekend...
Subdued celebrations for returning initiates as search for missing two continues
15 deaths so far in summer season
While the search for the bodies of two young initiates believed to have drowned in KwaBhaca continues, 33 initiates who attended the same initiation school were greeted with cheers and ululation by their families after graduating this past weekend...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos