‘The only change at the top will be the names’ — Mzansi reacts to ANC top 7
Many people, including politicians, have reacted on social media to the newly elected ANC top 7, with some expressing doubt about it renewing South Africa.
The race to fill the ANC’s top 7 positions ended with party president Cyril Ramaphosa emerging victorious against his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.
The deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.
The ANC is also due to elect a new national executive committee.
Ramaphosa received 2,476 votes from branches compared with 1,897 for Mkhize.
After their bruising loss, Mkhize's campaign did not point fingers at leaders who appeared on their slate but won top positions with Ramaphosa.
Mkhize campaign chief lobbyist Simphiwe Bulose said they did not feel betrayed and would rally behind the newly elected leaders.
“When you are going for a conference, you fight tooth and nail for those you prefer to win — but after the conference is done and democracy has prevailed, you support the elected leadership,” said Bulose.
Asked if they had been hoodwinked by Mashatile and Mokonyane, he said: “Not exactly, because they don't have enough votes to do that, they vote as individuals. There are individual delegates voting here so we cannot take the outcome and refer it to one individual as if someone has sold out, it's branches of the ANC and delegates who decide.”
Many on social media, including EFF member and advocate Dali Mpofu and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, reacted to the top 7.
Mashaba said now that Ramaphosa had secured his second term as president of the ANC and the country, he must honour his commitment by taking decisive action to root out corruption and address load-shedding and widespread unemployment.
“This elective result reaffirms our assertion that indeed there is no 'good ANC' or 'bad ANC'. The ANC is a criminal enterprise, and our position has been vindicated by this latest development,” said Mashaba.
“South Africans deserve a president whose leadership is beyond reproach and after Jacob Zuma, now Cyril and the ANC top 7, it is clear ethical leadership cannot be found in the ANC.
“The only way South Africa will prosper is if we remove this criminal organisation from government and elect a competent and ethical government that will put the interests of the country first.”
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Thank you ANC delegates for giving us the #Ankole #PhalaPhalaFarmGateCriminal back to donate more votes to the forces of true freedom and land restoration!✊🏾👏🏾— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) December 19, 2022
But I’m not happy that you brought back the #Tiger!🐅😂
The huge political significance of that Paul Mashatile victory, the defeat of Oscar Mabuyane and Gwede’s close shave are all sadly underestimated by our political analysts & “experts”!— Dali Mpofu (@AdvDali_Mpofu) December 19, 2022
The impact of these things will be felt in a few months..The party is over..WATCH THIS SPACE!!
Cyril's election means nothing to the people of this country.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) December 19, 2022
It's the same criminal syndicate looting South Africans to fill their pockets.
The only way South Africa will prosper is if we remove this criminal organisation.
2024 is our last chance.
Congratulations President Cyril Ramaphosa on being re-elected President of the ANC for a second term. Blessings as you and your team tackle the Herculean task ahead 👏🏾🕊@AthiGeleba pic.twitter.com/eOUWBsVh2w— Prof Thuli Madonsela #KindnessBuilds (@ThuliMadonsela3) December 19, 2022
If you have no skills or natural ability then don't worry. Fikile Mbalula is there to prove to you that all you need to do is kiss the right ass for decades and you too can land a Top 7 position in the ANC. pic.twitter.com/XW8HobZt30— Ngamla Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) December 19, 2022
It actually makes no difference who wins the ANC Super 7, they've all been around for 30 years actively supporting or involved in corruption. So the only change at the top will be the names, all the other nefarious doings will carry on regardless. The ANC way— 🇿🇦 BUZZ 🇿🇦 No DM's (@dgtager) December 19, 2022
President Ramaphosa must stop playing games with criminals now, both in the ANC and opposition. This is the time to show his mettle. He has a very good top 7 bar one comrade pic.twitter.com/C5WOrIDdFL— Thohoyandou 🇿🇦 🇧🇼 (@AlbaMokopane) December 19, 2022