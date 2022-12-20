×

News

‘The only change at the top will be the names’ — Mzansi reacts to ANC top 7

20 December 2022
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
The newly ANC top 7 from left, 2nd deputy secretary Maropene Ramokgopa, 1st deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane, secretary general Fikile Mbalula, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, party president Cyril Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and treasurer-general, Gwen Ramokgopa.
Image: AMANDA KHOZA

Many people, including politicians, have reacted on social media to the newly elected ANC top 7, with some expressing doubt about it renewing South Africa.

The race to fill the ANC’s top 7 positions ended with party president Cyril Ramaphosa emerging victorious against his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.

The ANC is also due to elect a new national executive committee.

Ramaphosa received 2,476 votes from branches compared with 1,897 for Mkhize.

After their bruising loss, Mkhize's campaign did not point fingers at leaders who appeared on their slate but won top positions with Ramaphosa.

Mkhize campaign chief lobbyist Simphiwe Bulose said they did not feel betrayed and would rally behind the newly elected leaders.

“When you are going for a conference, you fight tooth and nail for those you prefer to win — but after the conference is done and democracy has prevailed, you support the elected leadership,” said Bulose.

Asked if they had been hoodwinked by Mashatile and Mokonyane, he said: “Not exactly, because they don't have enough votes to do that, they vote as individuals. There are individual delegates voting here so we cannot take the outcome and refer it to one individual as if someone has sold out, it's branches of the ANC and delegates who decide.”

Many on social media, including EFF member and advocate Dali Mpofu and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, reacted to the top 7.

Mashaba said now that Ramaphosa had secured his second term as president of the ANC and the country, he must honour his commitment by taking decisive action to root out corruption and address load-shedding and widespread unemployment.

“This elective result reaffirms our assertion that indeed there is no 'good ANC' or 'bad ANC'. The ANC is a criminal enterprise, and our position has been vindicated by this latest development,” said Mashaba.

“South Africans deserve a president whose leadership is beyond reproach and after Jacob Zuma, now Cyril and the ANC top 7, it is clear ethical leadership cannot be found in the ANC.

“The only way South Africa will prosper is if we remove this criminal organisation from government and elect a competent and ethical government that will put the interests of the country first.”

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

