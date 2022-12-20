‘The only change at the top will be the names’ — Mzansi reacts to ANC top 7

Many people, including politicians, have reacted on social media to the newly elected ANC top 7, with some expressing doubt about it renewing South Africa.

The race to fill the ANC’s top 7 positions ended with party president Cyril Ramaphosa emerging victorious against his rival, former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

The deputy president is Paul Mashatile, the national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and the new treasurer-general is Gwen Ramokgopa.

The ANC is also due to elect a new national executive committee.