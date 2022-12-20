UFH opera star Sazi Gcaba, 24, wins again on international stage
Premium
By Anelisa Gusha - 20 December 2022
Young 24-year-old opera singer, University of Fort Hare music student Sazi Gcaba, recently sang his way to second spot in the Birmingham International Music Competition in England...
