Community developer joins Gift of the Givers to bring cheer to needy families
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 21 December 2022
Christmas came early for 60 families in Keiskammahoek on Monday when they received grocery and clothing gifts from AbaThembu Warriors Sport Club founder Zinzile Mhesele, in partnership with Gift of the Givers...
Community developer joins Gift of the Givers to bring cheer to needy families
Christmas came early for 60 families in Keiskammahoek on Monday when they received grocery and clothing gifts from AbaThembu Warriors Sport Club founder Zinzile Mhesele, in partnership with Gift of the Givers...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos