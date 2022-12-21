Grumbling Grinch wins over the little ones at interactive EL show
Dr Seuss storytelling event a hit with the children
Premium
By Rosa-Karoo Loewe - 21 December 2022
Children squealed in delight as the Grinch grumbled about with fellow Dr Seuss characters as part of an interactive storytelling event at the Book Lounge in Nahoon on Saturday. ..
Grumbling Grinch wins over the little ones at interactive EL show
Dr Seuss storytelling event a hit with the children
Children squealed in delight as the Grinch grumbled about with fellow Dr Seuss characters as part of an interactive storytelling event at the Book Lounge in Nahoon on Saturday. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos