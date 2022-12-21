×

Lives of patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital put at risk by copper thieves

21 December 2022
Orrin Singh
Reporter
The lives of patients in the main ICU ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital were endangered when thieves cut a copper pipe that supplies their oxygen. File photo.
Image: FILE/ Mduduzi Ndzingi

The lives of 24 patients hung in the balance at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, south of Johannesburg, after thieves stole a 10m copper pipe that supplies oxygen to sections of the main intensive care unit (ICU) on Monday.

Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko called for police to leave no stone unturned to catch the criminals.

On Monday clinicians at the facility noticed the flow of oxygen was lower than normal and reported the matter to the department of infrastructure development which is responsible for the plant room from where the stolen pipe runs. This led to the discovery that the oxygen supply pipe had been tampered with.

A case was registered with Diepkloof police, who are investigating.

“The people who stole the copper pipe should not only be charged with theft but also with attempted murder. They intentionally put the lives of 24 patients at risk, 19 of whom were on life support and depended on access to oxygen through artificial ventilation.”

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the patients were immediately moved to another ward where ventilation continued.

“A contractor was immediately called on site and the copper pipe has been replaced. The process to move patients back into the main ICU will start on Wednesday.”

TimesLIVE

