Look out for signs of substance abuse
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 21 December 2022
“Always be on the lookout when it comes to your children. Look out for the little signs, like frequent naps at strange times, mood swings and impulsiveness,” said Joshua, 18, who has been clean for a year...
Look out for signs of substance abuse
“Always be on the lookout when it comes to your children. Look out for the little signs, like frequent naps at strange times, mood swings and impulsiveness,” said Joshua, 18, who has been clean for a year...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos